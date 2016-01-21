Pfister Artist-in-Residence Program Finalists Announced

Photo Courtesy Mike Lagerman, Flickr CC

The Pfister Hotel and InterContinental Milwaukee will host exhibits for The Historic Third Ward’s Gallery Night & Day Friday, Jan. 22. Voting for the next Pfister Artist-in-Residence will also begin Friday.

The historic Pfister Hotel recently announced the six finalists for its 2016-2017 Artist-in-Residence program. Work by the finalists will be displayed at Gallerie M, inside InterContinental Milwaukee, where the public will be invited to vote in person via ballot box.

This year’s finalists are:

Francis Annan Affotey - abstract painter

Pamela Anderson - abstract impressionist artist

Rachel Frank - fiber artist/wearable art

Candace Hunter - mixed media/collage

Indie LaLonde - mosaics

Heidi Parkes - quilter

The exhibit will remain in the space until mid-February.

Beginning Friday at noon, members of the public will be able to vote online here, or via manual ballot vote at both Gallerie M and the Artist in Residence Studio at the Pfister.

Voting will end on Monday, Feb. 15 at noon, and the selection committee will announce the next artist in residence soon thereafter. Public voting will equate to one seat on the selection committee, influencing the final decision. The winner of the public vote will receive a solo exhibit at Gallerie M.

Gallery-goers are invited to an opening reception at the Pfister on Jan. 22, from 5:00 – 10:00 p.m. The Artist-in-Residence finalists will be there for a meet-and-greet.

A large selection of paintings from current Artist-in-Residence Todd Mrozinksi’s The Light From the Pfister Series will be on display in the Pfister Pop-Up Gallery, and his recent series of watercolors based on the Pfister’s Afternoon Tea will be exhibited in the Artist-in-Residence Studio.

Readings by KJ Prodigy will begin at 8:00 p.m., followed by Molly Snyder, Pfister Narrator emeritus (2013-2014), with music by Manty Ellis and the Milwaukee Jazz Foundation.