Pho King Comes to Milwaukee

A new Vietnamese restaurant, Pho King, opened August 29 at 11112 W. National Ave. in West Allis. This is the first location for Pho King in Milwaukee, with other locations in California. The space previously housed Margarita Paradise but has been vacant for a number of years.

Pho King offers a full menu of pho ($8.95 and up), banh mi ($3.95 and up), appetizers ($2.45 and up) and specialties like the popular bun bo hue soup ($9.95). There are ample tables for full service dining, as well as a takeout counter with a menu board in the bar area.

Pho King is open 10:30 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and until midnight Friday through Sunday for late night diners. The play on words in the name of the restaurant is emphasized on the front of their menu: “Our food is so Pho King awesome.”