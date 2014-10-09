Pizza Man Opens at Mayfair

Milwaukee's beloved Pizza Man will be opening a second location in Wauwatosa at the Mayfair Collection. It is scheduled to open in spring of 2015. The 5,600-square-foot restaurant will occupy a space east of the planned Corner Bakery Cafe and will seat up to 200 diners. The space will be designed by Rinka Chung Architecture with careful consideration to reflect the charm and authenticity of the original location on Oakland Ave that opened more than 40 years ago, including exposed brick and dark wooden booths.

The menu will be similar to the original location with some modifications. The same executive chef, Zachary Baker, will oversee the menu at both locations, ensuring the pizza will be consistent at both locations.