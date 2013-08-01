Pizza Man Reopens on Downer Ave.

The Pizza Man reopened on Monday after a more than two-year absence following a fire that burnt down the restaurant's former Oakland Avenue location. The restaurant remains on the East Side, with the new location at 2947 North Downer Ave.

Founder Mike Admidzich has recreated the inviting old-world atmosphere with the help of Rinka Chung Architecture, Inc. They have incorporated a tin ceiling, Edison lights and wooden booths. A second bar also accompanies the restaurant making it easier for customers to order a drink. In addition, they have expanded to two stories for a total of 225 seats, a major upgrade from the old location which only seated 55.

Well known for their wine, they crafted a wine-bottle made chandelier on the second floor. Adminzich has retained the old menu with some new additions. Visitors will find everything from the old menu staples like traditional pizzas to escargot to their award-winning wine. As for new menu items, chefs are working on bringing gluten-free pizza crust and pasta entrees. Pizza Man’s hours are from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Visit pizzamanmke.com for more info.