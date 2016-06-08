Point Fish Fry & a Flick Returning to Milwaukee’s Lakefront

Much to the delight of movie lovers and fish fry fans, the popular outdoor movie series Point Fish Fry & a Flick will return to Discovery World for its eighth year on Friday, August 12.

Now on to the question on everyone’s mind. Which movies were selected to be projected on the side of Discovery World this summer? Unlike last year’s mix of classics and recent blockbusters, this year’s lineup goes all in on three of the biggest movies of the last 12 months:

Friday, August 12 - Deadpool

Friday, August 19 - Trainwreck

Friday, September 9 - Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Attendees can also expect the usual wide selection of beer and spirits, and of course, a traditional Wisconsin fish fry.