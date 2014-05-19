Point Fish Fry & A Flick Will Screen American Hustle, Caddyshack and Ghostbusters This Year

The Point Fish Fry & A Flick free movie series at Discovery World has revealed its 2014 schedule, and as usual it includes a mix of cult favorites and relatively new releases. Here's the complete lineup:

July 18 – American Hustle

Aug. 1 – Caddyshack

Aug. 15 – Ride Along

Sept. 5 – Ghostbusters

Sept. 19 – The Big Lebowski

This year Bartolotta's will be rolling out a new menu for the event, which in addition to its usual Friday fish fry will include shrimp, poutine, brats, hot dogs and fries, as well as an assortment of snack food. They'll begin serving up food at 5 p.m.; the movies will begin at dusk.