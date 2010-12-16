All Aboard! It's nearly midnight on Christmas Eve when a doubting young boy is startled by a thunderous roar. Clearing the mist from his window he sees the most amazing sight – a gleaming black train rumbles to a stop right in front of his house, the steam from its powerful engine hissing through the night sky and the softly falling snowflakes. The boy rushes outside, clad only in his pajamas and slippers, and is met by the train's conductor who seems to be waiting just for him. “Well, are you coming?” the conductor asks…

The Polar Express: The IMAX Experience will delight kids and adults this holiday season. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.

The run time is 95 minutes and is rated G. Prices are $9 for adults, $8 for seniors/students/teens and $7 for children. Purchase tickets online or call 414-319-4629. The Polar Express: The IMAX Experience will be at the IMAX until January 2, 2011; showtimes are also available on their website.