Polar Plunge 2011

It's that time of year again, time to take the 1st swim of the year, the 2011 Polar Bear Plunge! Jump-in time is at noon and will end at 2pm. The plunge is taking place at Milwaukee's lakefront at Bradford Beach on January 1, 2011. Get there early to ensure a good spot. There is a high level of traffic due to participants and spectators.

A portion of the proceeds of Polar Bear Plunge apparel will go to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. On New Years Day, they will have free round trip bus shuttles to and from the following participating venues: The Eastsider, G Daddy's BBC, Cans Bar & Cantina, The Wicked Hop, Mc Gillicuddys, Madam Belles, Tally Ho, Bottoms Up, Milwaukee Harley-Davidson, Victors, The Irish Pub and Leff's Luckytown.