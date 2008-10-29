If You Were a Political Consultant…

AFTERA VERY LONG CAMPAIGN AND AN UNPRECEDENTED AMOUNT OF ATTENTION, THE 2008PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IS ALMOST OVER.

So what do you think about it?

Fill out this surveyand let us know your opinion about the campaign. What were its best andworst moments? What did you think about the candidates’ strategies?What will happen next?

You can vote now through 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov.3. We’ll publish the results in our Nov. 6 issue. By thattimehopefullywe’ll know who our next president is and what you thinkabout this historic presidential campaign.



Paper ballots can be sent to Campaign Survey, c/o Shepherd Express, 207 E. Buffalo St., Suite 410, Milwaukee, WI 53202.



Who Are You?

Did you support Barack Obama or John McCain in the presidential primary?



Yes

No

Who will you vote for?



Obama

McCain

A third party candidate

I’m not voting

When did you make up your mind about which candidate you’d support in the general election?



During the primaries

Over the summer

Sometime around the conventions

While Sarah Palin was introducing herself to the

country

When the economy tanked in October

Just before Election Day

Still undecided

How are you most involved in a campaign?



I donated money.

I have a yard sign or wear a T-shirt or button in

support of my candidate.

I’ve volunteered for a candidate by making phone

calls or knocking on doors.

I’ve volunteered for an independent group that

is focused on issues or get-out-the-vote efforts.

I send e-mails, news items or YouTube videos to

friends.

I’m not involved.

The Candidates

John McCain: a maverick?



Yes, and his choice of Sarah Palin and populist rhetoric on the campaign trail prove it.

Yes, but he’s had to make some compromises to solidify the support of the Republican base.

No, although he had been a maverick in the Senate until he began cultivating the right wing of his party in an effort to gain the Republican nomination.

No, and he never really was one. He cultivated the media image of being a “maverick.”



Yes, he broke with his party on a few issues, but his voting record shows he’s a mainstream Republican who only bucks his party when it benefits him personally.

Barack Obama: change we can believe in?



Yes, Obama is an utterly new kind of politician who will practice a new kind of politics.



Yes, Obama is a change agent, but only in comparison with the policies of the Bush administration.

No. Obama can claim to represent change because he’s young and African-American, which sets him apart from other national politicians. But that is moreimage than substance.

No. Obama is a mainstream Democrat who will continue his party’s policies.

Was McCain wise to select Sarah Palin as his running mate?



Yes, because Palin is a popular governor who would make a good vice president.

Yes, because she energized the conservative base of the Republican Party.

Yes, because I support Obama and she is dragging down the Republican ticket.

No, because McCain can’t criticize Obama’s lack of experience since Palin has a thin resume in public office.

No, because her far-right-wing views are turning off moderates and women, both of whom McCain needs to win.

No, because there are other better-qualified Republicans who would have made a better running mate, especially during a time of war and economic crisis.

What was Sarah Palin’s biggest exaggeration or untruth?

