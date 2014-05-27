Potawatomi Bingo Casino will Open the Locavore Restaraunt in its New Hotel

× Expand Sweet Potato Pancakes at Locavore at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino

Potawatomi Bingo Casino is nearly completion of its new hotel, and today the casino announced plans for its first restaurant in that hotel: Locavore, a casual dining restaurant specializing in “globally inspired dishes prepared with local and sustainable foods sourced from the finest local purveyors.” The restaurant is scheduled to open later this year.

Located in the hotel’s first floor, Locavore will serve three meals a day, all of them using “seasonal indigenous ingredients.” It’ll offer both small and large plates. It’ll be a pretty big operation, seating 165 people in its 4,400 square feet. An accompanying bar will offer specialty cocktails.

All told, the restaurant will staff about 60 employees, including cooks, servers, bartenders, hosts, bussers, dishwashers and managers. The casino will host a job fair to hire for these positions as well as other hotel jobs, Monday, June 2, in the Casino’s Expo Center.