PrideFest Reveals Its Celebrity- and Comedy-Heavy 2014 Lineup

In keeping with Milwaukee's festival tradition, the city's annual PrideFest places a higher value on entertainment than many similar LGBT gatherings across the country, booking marquee headliners each year. This year's lineup, which the festival revealed this morning, is particularly star-driven, featuring performances from singer Macy Gray and comedians Bruce Vilanch, Lisa Lampanelli and Sandra Bernhard.

PrideFest runs June 6-8 at the Summerfest grounds. Below are each night's main stage headliners:

Friday, June 6

Bruce Vilanch, Chad Michaels

Saturday, June 7

Steve Grand, Mary Lambert, Big Freedia, Macy Gray

Sunday, June 8

Lisa Lampanelli, Sandra Bernhard