The Professional Bull Riders Coming to BMO Harris Bradley Center

Photo Courtesy Bill Gracey, Flickr CC

The Professional Bull Riders announced that the BMO Harris Bradley Center will host the 16th stop of the BlueDEF Tour event on Saturday, April 9.

For one night, the best up and coming bull riders in the world will be battling the nearly 2,000 pound bulls for thrilling 8-second rides.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 8, starting at $15. They will be available at the BMO Harris Bradley Center Ticket Office, online at www.ticketmaster.com, and by phone at (800) 745-3000. New to the event this year are PBR Elite Seats. This $100 ticket includes premium seating and a 60-minute pre event tour on the dirt and behind the scenes that will give fans a chance to see the sport up-close and personal.

Live streams and event highlights of the 2016 BlueDEF Tour can be found on PBR’s live streaming channel PBR LIVE at www.pbr.com/live.

The PBR’s BlueDEF Tour began in 2014 as the premier expansion tour for the PBR, featuring the young, emerging bull riding talent alongside the some of the superstars of the sport.

