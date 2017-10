A benefit show, hosted by FTAM Productions, is happening at High Dive (701 E. Center St.) this Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m.

Punks Want Nice Things (For Other People Who Deserve It) benefits the Maccanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary, a five-story building that will provide daytime shelter and services for Milwaukee’s homeless and at-risk population.

Gauss, Raffle House, Beach Burial, Kate Moths and Lilyan will all perform.