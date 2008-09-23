To purchase tickets for Run up to the Runway 2008, please visit www.mam.org

RunUp to the Runway will take place on October 17 at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

Prices are as follows:

· $35.00 Seated, $15.00 for MAM Members

· $20.00 Standing Room, $10.00 for MAM Members

8:30-10:00 - Mt. Mary College Design Competition. Cash Bar, Appetizers, 88.9 DJ

Style Bars - Beauty, Neroli, Erik of Norway, Men's Room, Studio 890

10:00 Fashion Show Extravaganza - Valentina, Molloy's, Faye's, Aala/Reed, SHOP, Boutique Vieux et Nouveau

After Party - Zen Den