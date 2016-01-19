Race Day: Photos from the Flat Track Comes to the Harley Davidson Museum

Photo Courtesy Dave Reid, Flickr CC

The Harley-Davidson Museum will start kicking up a little dirt on Jan. 22, when Race Day: Photos from the Flat Track , a photo exhibit featuring dozens of images from flat track racing, is unveiled. Famed photographer Dave Hoenig takes you down to pit row and into the grandstands to document the thrilling life in motorcycle racing’s fast lane. Hoenig has captured more than 1,000 races in his career, keeping his lens trained on the pageantry, emotion and camaraderie of a day at the track.

This exhibit is just one of many that will be featured by the museum this year. You can also look forward to Racing Machines from the KR to the XR, and Drag Racing: America’s Fast Time.

Take a virtual tour of the Harley-Davidson Museum below.