MOCT (240 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) is hosting their Rage in 3D New Years Eve Party on December, 31 from 8pm until 5am. Featuring DJ's Whyb, Chris V and James Dece. There will be extra sound and lights, 3D movies and visuals will displayed all night on 2 huge projector screens. $100 bottles of Effen Vodka will be available. Cover is $20 and includes 3D glasses, a catered buffet and champagne toast at Midnight.

For bottle and VIP reservations, contact 414-364-4659 or nebijebi@themoct.com.