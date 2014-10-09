Ray’s Growler Gallery’s Exclusive Beer Launch

Ray’s Growler Gallery at 8930 W. North Avenue is tipping its hat to Milwaukee’s love of beer by pairing up with five of Wisconsin’s top breweries to bring Milwaukee a new exclusive line of proprietary, experimental beers. The first beer launched in the series was Hinterland’s IrRAYSistible Rye, a 9% ABV Imperial Rye Ale. And, lucky for us, there are four more launch parties!

Tonight, Thursday, Oct. 9, from 5-7 p.m., Growler Gallery will unveil its second beer of the series: a Belgian Flanders sour red ale that’s been aged for over 18 months, brewed by O’so Brewing Company. The husband and wife duo behind O’so Brewing, Marc and Katina Buttera, will talk at the event about the “sour power” brew and other upcoming beers they have in the works.

Ray’s Growler Gallery only offers beers that are made exclusively for the establishment, are a rare brewery-only release or a special selection that will not be available anywhere in bottle. Orey Laev, co-owner and co-founder of Ray’s Growler, said in the press release, “Wisconsin has many massively talented brewers. We are trying to highlight and raise awareness of the amazing craft beer culture in the state.”

Upcoming launch parties are scheduled for Oct. 16 (Lagunitas Brewing Company Fusion series) and Oct. 25 (Karben4 Brewery IPA “Comet” brew).

For more information about tonight’s event or upcoming launches, call 414-258-9521 or visit raysgrowlergallery.com. Must be 21 or order to attend.