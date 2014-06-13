Ray's Wine Becomes Milwaukee's Latest Growler Depot

×
With Milwaukee's demand for all things craft beer continuing to hit all-time highs, more bars and businesses have begun offering growlers, resealable jugs of fresh-poured tap beer. This weekend another business will join the likes of the Riverwest Filling Station, Milwaukee Ale House and Stubby's Gastrogrub and Beer Bar: Ray's Wine and Spirits at 8930 W. North Ave. The Wauwatosa liquor hub will debut its new Ray's Growler Gallery in the floor above the shop.
Open Thursdays through Sundays, the Growler Gallery will offer a rotating selection of six taps, including limited releases, sold in 32 ounce and 64 ounce growlers. Beer lovers can bring their own growlers or buy one at the store.
Here's the tap list for the gallery's opening weekend, courtesy of Ray's website:
The Gallery will be open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the day.
1. Karben4The shop is expecting big crowds for its opening on Saturday, June 14, and likely spillover into its parking lot while customers wait to get in (the Growler Gallery only holds 40 people at a time). To make that wait a bit easier, Valentine Coffee will offer coffee from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and the Three Stack Shack BBQ food truck will start serving lunch at 11 a.m.
Tokyo Sauna 5.5% ABV - EXCLUSIVE for Milwaukee craft bars and the Growler Gallery, this is a Piney Pale Ale
-64oz $13
-32oz $7
2. Solemn Oath
Hexafoos 5.6% ABV - American Farmhouse Ale
-64oz $16
-32oz $9
3. Hinterland Brewery
Ray's Exclusive IrRAYSistible Imperial Rye IPA 9% ABV - A beer ONLY available at Ray's Growler Gallery, this 9% ABV behemoth is a true, handcrafted work of art from our friends at Hinterland! It's big, bitter, and beautiful! We can't wait for you to try it!
-64oz $20
-32oz $11
4. 3 Sheeps Bam-Ba-Lamb Brewed in Collaboration with 8th Street Ale Haus 8.6% ABV - Black Honey Saison
-64oz $18
-32oz $10
5. Abita Brewing
Pappy Van Winkle Barrel Aged Stout AKA Bourbon Street 10% ABV - The Rumors Are True! ONLY 6 sixth barrels came to Milwaukee and we have one! This will be tapped for the first 18 folks (or until the keg runs dry), available in a 32oz Growler ONLY!
-32oz $16
6. New Belgium Brewing
Billy's Beer 10% ABV - Never heard of this one? Us neither! This is actually the ONLY barrel available outside of New Belgium's Tap Room, and we are unleashing it on Opening Day! This spicy, tart, Amarillo and Centennial hop brewed sensation is blended with a Hefeweizen yeast for an amazingly unique brew! One barrel available (Available in 32oz Growler ONLY!)!
-32oz $10
