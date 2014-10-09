Raymond Chandler on the Big Screen

Along with Dashiell Hammett, Raymond Chandler was the author who pulled detective fiction out of the Edwardian drawing rooms and into the mean streets. His hard-boiled stories set the stage for film noir; The Big Sleep (1946) is considered a classic. Chandler was also hired by Hollywood to write original screenplays, among them, The Blue Dahlia (1946).

Farewell, My Lovely was the first Chandler story to be filmed—but under a different title, The Falcon Takes Over (1942). RKO Studio purchased rights for a paltry sum and squeezed the story into a light-hearted series starring suave George Sanders as a detective called The Falcon.

Rarely seen, The Falcon Takes Over will be screened as part of the FOCUS film series, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 at the Church in the City, 2648 N. Hackett Ave. More information on the series is available here.