Real Time Performance Series Coming to Holton Bridge Swing Park

Andrea and Daniel Burkholder, creators and curators of the ongoing, first Friday performance series, Real Time , are bringing their performance to the Holton Bridge Swing Park on September 2 at 8 p.m.

Real Time: Swing Park will engage the elements in the park, sand, beams, swings, benches, lights, as well as the construction surroundings new to the park since the Real Time performance last year.

“We are working to meet our community where it’s at as far as seeing the arts, and from there, we hope to develop together as performers, audience, and as a larger community,” said Andrea Chastant Burkholder in a press release.

Cash-only tickets go on sale beginning at 7:45 p.m. and are available at a pay-what-you-will price structure, where the audience puts its own value on the live art it comes to see.

As always, Andrea and Daniel will be available for conversation afterwards. Live streaming of the performance will be available via the Periscope app.