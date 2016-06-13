Red Light Ramen to Debut Mobile Kitchen

× Expand Photo via Red Light Ramen Facebook

The ever-popular, late-night foodie favorite, Red Light Ramen, just got a little more accessible. Ardent owner and executive chef Justin Carlisle recently announced an expansion into a weekly mobile ramen kitchen beginning Saturday, June 18. The kitchen will be open from noon to 1 a.m. every Saturday at Central Craft Distillery (613 S. 2nd St.) in Walker’s Point.

In a press release, Carlisle cited a desire to service more customers, Ardent’s space constraints and the proximity to neighborhoods south of Downtown as reasons to open the mobile kitchen.

According to the release, the kitchen will operate out of a trailer stationed in front of Central Standard’s 16-foot glass garage door.

Red Light Ramen will continue their regular hours of 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at Ardent.