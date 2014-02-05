Red Star Cocktail Club Embraces The Craft Cocktail Movement

Herbs de Provence-infused Rehorst Citrus and Honey Vodka, fresh lemon juice, black pepper syrup, balsamic vinegar and muddled strawberries are the ingredients that make up Red Star Cocktail Club’s $10 cocktail, Missed Connection. As with all of their cocktails, the ingredients are creative and daring, but they are sure to make a lasting impression on those curious enough to sample the unusual combination.

Hidden above Trocadero and giving off the feel of a speakeasy, the cocktail lounge appeals to anyone just looking to relax and enjoy a few drinks with friends. With old tractor seats used as bar stools, contemporary furniture and the playing of old school jazz, the perfect combination of old and new is maintained in the dimly lit, romantic space. But as alluring as the ambiance is, the drinks are the real draw.

Red Star is striving to keep the menu fresh and creative with plans to roll out a new menu of cocktails every season. The bar is currently on its second menu since opening in November 2013.

“We are a part of the craft cocktail movement, but we are definitely pushing that. We have very unique ingredients,” said manager Lance Lanigan.

All syrups, bitters and infused bourbons used in the cocktails are made in house by Red Star staff. In support of local breweries, Red Star features Lakefront Brewery’s Eastside Dark ($5) and several spirits from Great Lakes Distillery. Select wines and champagnes, ranging from $7-$9, are also available.

The most popular cocktail, the Mischievous Mule ($8), is Red Star’s eccentric re-imagining of a Moscow Mule. The drink contains ingredients such as ginger beer, mulled lemon syrup and grapefruit and lavender bitters.

Other noteworthy ingredients also featured in Red Star’s signature cocktails include egg whites, molasses, pumpkin puree and sage.

The delicious, one-of-a-kind, aromatic drinks are only part of the full Red star experience.

“People come and they are excited about the menu,” said Lanigan. “We offer a relaxed atmosphere, top service, and the most unique drinks in the city.”

Red Star Cocktail Club is located at 1758 N. Water St. and online at redstarcocktailclub.com.