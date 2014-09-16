Reel Rock Film Tour at Milwaukee's Turner Hall Ballroom

The REEL ROCK Film Tour, now in its ninth year, comes to Milwaukee's Turner Hall Ballroom to showcase the best climbing and adventures films of the year. Founded by Filmmakers Josh Lowell (Big UP Productions) and Peter Mortimer (Sender Films), REEL ROCK has grown to over 400 events per year, reaching over 100,000 audience members and raising over $20,000 for nonprofits.

The tour's feature-length film this year is "Valley Uprising," a tale of Yosemite climbing spanning half a century struggle against the laws of gravity and the laws of the land. Beyond film screenings, there will be prize giveaways, athlete and filmmaker appearances, nonprofit fundraising.

Stop by Tuner Hall Ballroom tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 7pm (doors open at 6pm) to get your adventure film fix. Tickets are $20 and free rock climbing beforehand is included. For tickets and more information, visit reelrocktour.com.