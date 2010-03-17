Reinventing the Library

×

In the age of Google, iPhones and Kindle,are brick-and-mortar libraries necessary?

Absolutely. Now more than ever.

In fact, libraries are enjoying a surge inattendance, despite the pervasiveness of instant-gratification multimediaoptions. Nationally, library use is up; according to a 2008 survey conducted bythe American Library Association (ALA), 76% of Americans visited a libraryduring 2008, up from 65% the prior year. Locally, the Milwaukee Public Library(MPL) reported 2,466,608 visitors in 2008, reversing declines during the 2000s.

That may be due to the downturn in thenation’s economy.

“The importance of libraries in Americanlife continued to grow in 2008and accelerated dramatically as the nationaleconomy sank and people looked for sources of free, effective help in a time ofcrisis,” concluded the ALA in their April 2009 report.

But libraries are also wisely updating theirservices to fit the needs of 21st-century browsers. While libraries still offertraditional materials and servicessuch as story time for kids and classicbooks and reference materialslibraries have also wisely invested in newtechnologies to increase efficiency and stay relevant.

“They’re evolving, and I don’t think it’sgoing to stop,” said James Gingery, director of the Milwaukee County FederatedLibrary System. “There’s more Internet usage and computer labs and job resourcecenters. They’re very service-oriented to make things comfortable for thepatron. But on top of that, I think books still have a great appeal. People arestill reading books, whether it’s in Kindle form or something else we don’tknow yet. And libraries will continue to adapt to new technologies and will tryto hopefully be on the edge of those changes and anticipate them.”

Community and Cutbacks

But that’s not all libraries provide. Afterall, anyone with an Internet connection can download an eBook, investigateperplexing questions or watch movies or TV shows. Public libraries, however,offer much, much more. They provide a shared space for everyone. As MikeKoszalka, the director of the West Allis Public Library, put it: “We’re here toserve all.”

That public spirit is at the heart of thelibrary’s core mission to educate and enlighten.

David Riemer, president of the MPL Board ofTrustees, said that the public library system is “one of the greatest thingsMilwaukee does for its residents, and for visitors. Nothing stops anyone fromgoing into a library and taking a book off a shelf and reading it.”

“I can’t imagine any city not having apublic library system,” said Paula Kiely, director of the Milwaukee PublicLibrary. “Public libraries are a great equalizer. We are a great educationalinstitution that requires no tuition. There’s no test to get into it, and noone questions what you’re interested in or why you want to know something.”

That may be why cardholders were shockedearly this year to find that MPL was cutting back its operating hours becauseof the city’s tough financial situation and flat-lined shared revenue from thestate.

As a result, MPL’s budget has been cut from$23 million in 2008 to $20 million in 2010; libraries will be closed during thecity’s four mandated furlough days (the next one is scheduled for Monday, April5).

Now, most MPL neighborhood libraries areopen five days a week for 35 hours, while suburban libraries are stilloperating six to seven days a week.

Although libraries have shut down around thecountry due to a lack of funding, Kiely said that closing down a Milwaukeelibrary altogether was not an option. Instead, MPL has paired neighboringlibraries so that residents can access a nearby library at least five days aweek; the Central Library, Zablocki Library and Capitol Library are open onSundays during the school year.

“I think people are disappointed that thelibrary is not open longer, but I think that they all, without exception,appreciate that the libraries are open,” Kiely said.

Tradition Transformed

The Milwaukee Public Library’s roots are asold as the state. Its precursor, the Young Men’s Association, a members-onlylending library, was established in 1847, one year before the founding of thestate of Wisconsin. It became the Milwaukee Public Library with stateauthorization in 1878, and the Ferry & Clas-designed Central Library, oneof the state’s architectural gems, opened on West Wisconsin Avenue in 1898,when civic leaders poured resources into public institutions. MPL also operates12 neighborhood libraries throughout the city; the Milwaukee County FederatedLibrary System boasts a membership of 15 librariesMPL and 14 suburbanlibraries.

It’s difficult to put a dollar amount on thevalue of the public libraries, but NorthStar Economics Inc. did just that in a2009 study. It found that the total economic contribution of Wisconsin PublicLibraries to the state’s economy is $753,699,545, or a return on investment of$4.06 for each dollar of taxpayer investment.

That investment starts paying off early. Kielysaid MPL, like all public libraries, focuses a lot of attention on youngreaders, even those who are too young to read by themselves. Getting kidshooked on books involves the entire family, so the library offers programs forparents and kidsthe popular Books2Go/LibrosPara Llevar program for kids through age 5as well as Ready to Read, forday care providers and children, run in conjunction with the Wisconsin EarlyChildhood Association.

The library’s adult services go well beyondhelp with research or book recommendations. The key, it seems, is the heavyinvestment in computers throughout county librariesMPL alone has 880providingInternet access and basic software to anyone with a library card. MPL’s Kielymarvels that the library’s basic computer-skills classes are still popularafter all these years. Libraries cater to job-seekers as well, with drop-in joblabs for those who need help updating their résumé or searching for employmentonline.

“I don’t think there’s been a more excitingtime to be a librarian,” Riemer said. “But with the budget crunch, it’sexciting in another way. It’s a challenge.”

The Library of theFuture

In addition to the library’s traditionalassets and services, the system is undergoing a technological revolution thatwill ensure its relevancy in the coming century. Currently, users areresearching the online catalog, placing books on hold online, and evendownloading eBooks and multimedia materials directly onto their own computersor iPods via the OverDrive program, without setting foot in a neighborhoodlibrary.

Mike Koszalka said that the West AllisPublic Library’s investment in radio-frequency identification (RFID) scannershas helped it to become more efficient and stave off the budget problems,layoffs and furloughs that MPL is facing. The scannersinstalled thanks to a$1.3 million donation from late West Allis resident Irv Terchakallows users topick up materials they’ve put on hold, check out their own items and pay fines“within a minute,” Koszalka said. Now, 72% of library patrons use theself-service checkouts. MPL is in the process of installing RFID in all of itslibraries.

MPL is also changing physically to use itsresources wisely. The Central Library’s annex will soon be the site of a30,000-square-foot green roof, an addition that will help to reduce the amountof energy used in the building. Also in the works is the new Villard AvenueLibrary, to be housed in a mixed-use building being developed by Gorman &Co. Technically, the new library will be a condo unit on the first floor of abuilding that includes residential condos. The arrangement will lower operatingcosts for the library, since they’ll be shared with other tenants, and furtherintegrate the library into the community. Kiely said that the city’sRedevelopment Authority will purchase the unit and the library will lease itfrom the agency for seven years. That will make the development eligible fornew market tax credits, “and bring some funding to the project and save thecity some money,” Kiely said.

That said, the public libraries always needthe support of the community. While municipal budgets provide operatingrevenue, the programs, classes and many materials typically come from privatefoundations and “friends” groups. Kiely said the support of the MilwaukeePublic Library Foundation and the Friends of the Milwaukee Public Library hasbeen incredibly generous and has allowed the library to continue providing ahigh level of service even during budget cutbacks. She urged residents to join theFriends of the Milwaukee Public Librarya $40 annual membership fee thatsupports the library’s collection. The suburban libraries also have friendsgroups that provide vital private support to their public systems.

“I think people often forget or don’t eventhink about what communities would be like without public libraries,” Kielysaid.



