Let's Rescue "The Bank of You and Me"

All this ruckus over the financial rescue package is prompting many people to cook up their own plans for saving our economy. One innovative idea goes like this: Screw bailing out banks, give money directly to the American people.

Internet message boards are chatting up the idea. Callers on talk radio are asking about it. One of my closest relatives rang me up this weekend to discuss it and I, in turn, brought up the concept during a dinner with friends.

Read More...

Bob Reed is a guest blogger on ExpressMilwaukee and you can find his blog at: ReedBiz/Bob Reed.