Rhema Love

Where do you draw inspiration for your personal style?

I draw inspiration from my personality. As a woman wearing many hats from dancer, actress, model, entrepreneur, leader; my style has a large variety that I can play with and it always compliments who I am.

Do you have a 'style philosophy'?

My philosophy? Yes, it's quite simple, wear whatever makes you feel comfortable not just physically but mentally and emotionally as well.

What's your favorite piece in your wardrobe?

My favorite piece is a vintage African dress that I inherited from my late Gran-Gran. Not only does it hold a sentimental value but it makes me feel and look like a Goddess!

