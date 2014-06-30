Rock Bottom Will Celebrate Its Summer Honey Ale With a Tapping Party

Milwaukee's Rock Bottom Brewery & Restaurant will host a tapping party for its seasonal Summer Honey Ale on Thursday, July 10. Described as "a refreshing summer beer with a touch of honey," the golden ale is being rolled out along with the restaurant's summer menu, which features limited-time items including mango chicken, honey chili chicken wings, a bison prairie burger and Mexican smoked chicken salad.

The tapping party will feature samples of the beer and the new menu items. It begins at 5:30 p.m.

For more information about the Rock Bottom Brewery chain visit www.rockbottom.com.