Running of the Llamas Returns to Hammond

In Spain it is a tradition that has been going on for centuries to run bulls through the streets every year. In Hammond, Wisconsin there is a similar tradition, except it involves llamas running through the main strip of their downtown area.

This year, on September 12, Hammond, Wisconsin will host their 19th annual Running of the Llamas. This event is attended by 4,000 plus viewers and features a dozen of 6-foot tall, 450-pound animals racing as fast as they can down the city’s streets.

Along with the main event there will also be craft vendors from 11:00am-4:00pm, food vendors from 11:00am-7:00pm, a parade starting at 2:30pm and DJ “Extreme Sound & Lighting” providing music from 12:00-7:00. The actual Running of the Llamas begins at 3pm.

The event originally began as a promotional event for the Hammond Hotel in 1997, according to the events website. The race grew larger and larger over time and has eventually evolved into what it is today, even gaining national coverage by the New York Times.

Just remember not to bring your dogs:

Here’s a closer look at the Running of the Llamas: