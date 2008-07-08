A Running Start to Fight Hunger

There are a lot of reasons I run. Sometimes I run for practice before the big race, sometimes I run to fetch a tennis ball, sometimes I run because chasing my tail gets boring after a while. While my four-legged friends and I will be racing on the German Fest grounds on Saturday July, 26, you and your two-legged friends can join in for 620 WTMJ’s Bill Michaels 5K Run/Walk for the Hungry, benefitting St. Ben’s Meal Program, on Thursday July, 24. Not only will you get a great workout pre-eating spree at German Fest, but for every runner/walker that participates, Usinger’s will be donating two pounds of sausage to St. Ben’s.

The incentive doesn’t stop there, either. As an entrant, you will receive a t-shirt, free admission to German Fest, a food/drink card worth $5, a 2 for 1 coupon to return to German Fest another day, a goodie bag, and an entry into a prize drawing. So, sign up today, race on the 24th, and come back for my racing heat on the 26th.

See you there!