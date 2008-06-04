I will fully admit to some major love for Russell "The Muscle" Branyan. The Man, The Myth, The Legend. The Brewers have been 8-2 since his call up. Coincidence? I think not.

I went to 4 games over the past week: Tuesday 5/27, Friday 5/30, Sunday 6/1 and Monday 6/2, and then team won all 4 games. I was ready to proclaim myself the good luck charm, suggest the team gets me into every game and have my legend solidified - and then I realized, it's not me. My status is no match for that of "The Muscle."

Only he can be credited with the resurgence of this team. His gleaming sun glasses have been the harbinger of a new season for this team.