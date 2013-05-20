Ryan Braun and Aaron Rodgers' 8-Twelve Restaurant Coming to Bayshore

Good news for diners who enjoy locally sourced, MVP-endorsed cuisine but don't enjoy driving to Brookfield: Best buds Ryan Braun and Aaron Rodgers are opening a second location of their 8-Twelve restaurant at Bayshore. The new location is scheduled to open in October and will replace the COA restaurant.

Since opening last summer, the original 8-Twelve location at 17800 W. Blue Mound Road in Brookfield has drawn steady crowds with its hearty entrees, many of which are prepared on a wood grill. The new restaurant will retain the original's "farm-to-table" concept, according to a press release.

“With the great success we’ve already had at our Brookfield location, Ryan and I are excited to bring the 8-Twelve brand to the North Shore,” Aaron Rodgers said in a statement. “The new Bayshore location is as good as they come, and we’re looking forward to providing the North Shore community with the unique, quality dining experience 8-Twelve fans have come to expect.”