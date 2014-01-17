Ryan Braun Will Be at the Brewers' Free On Deck Event

×
In his latest move to put the past behind him and return to some semblance of normalcy, Ryan Braun will appear at the Milwaukee Brewers' free Brewers On Deck event on Sunday, Jen. 26 at the Wisconsin Center.
This afternoon the team revealed the lineup for the fan event, which includes most of the 2014 Brewers roster as well as a host of alums and personalities, including Bob Uecker and Robin Yount. There are two notable omissions, though: Golden Glove winner Carlos Gomez—the clean face of the franchise in the wake of the cloud over Braun—and struggling slugger Rickie Weeks. The insinuation from Weeks' absence: Players would rather face potentially uncomfortable questions about performance enhancing drug use than their struggles behind the plate.
The complete list of attendees is below. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and does not require a ticket.
Jeff Bianchi
Michael Blazek
Ryan Braun
Hiram Burgos
Khris Davis
Marco Estrada
Mike Fiers
Yovani Gallardo
Scooter Gennett
Caleb Gindl
Tom Gorzelanny
Brooks Hall
Sean Halton
Donovan Hand
Johnny Hellweg
Jim Henderson
Elian Herrera
Brandon Kintzler
Kyle Lohse
Jonathan Lucroy
Hunter Morris
Jimmy Nelson
Jason Rogers
Logan Schafer
Kevin Shackelford
Will Smith
Tyler Thornburg
Rob Wooten
Coaches:
Ron Roenicke
Joe Crawford
Mike Guerrero
Marcus Hanel
Garth Iorg
Rick Kranitz
Jerry Narron
Ed Sedar
John Shelby
Lee Tunnell
Alumni:
Jerry Augustine
Craig Counsell
Rollie Fingers
Jim Gantner
Larry Hisle
Geoff Jenkins
Dave Nelson
Gorman Thomas
Bob Uecker
Robin Yount