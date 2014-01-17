Ryan Braun Will Be at the Brewers' Free On Deck Event

×

Jeff Bianchi



Michael Blazek



Ryan Braun



Hiram Burgos



Khris Davis



Marco Estrada



Mike Fiers



Yovani Gallardo



Scooter Gennett



Caleb Gindl



Tom Gorzelanny



Brooks Hall



Sean Halton



Donovan Hand



Johnny Hellweg



Jim Henderson



Elian Herrera



Brandon Kintzler



Kyle Lohse



Jonathan Lucroy



Hunter Morris



Jimmy Nelson



Jason Rogers



Logan Schafer



Kevin Shackelford



Will Smith



Tyler Thornburg



Rob Wooten



Coaches:



Ron Roenicke



Joe Crawford



Mike Guerrero



Marcus Hanel



Garth Iorg



Rick Kranitz



Jerry Narron



Ed Sedar



John Shelby



Lee Tunnell



Alumni:



Jerry Augustine



Craig Counsell



Rollie Fingers



Jim Gantner



Larry Hisle



Geoff Jenkins



Dave Nelson



Gorman Thomas



Bob Uecker



Robin Yount



In his latest move to put the past behind him and return to some semblance of normalcy, Ryan Braun will appear at the Milwaukee Brewers' free Brewers On Deck event on Sunday, Jen. 26 at the Wisconsin Center.This afternoon the team revealed the lineup for the fan event, which includes most of the 2014 Brewers roster as well as a host of alums and personalities, including Bob Uecker and Robin Yount. There are two notable omissions, though: Golden Glove winner Carlos Gomez—the clean face of the franchise in the wake of the cloud over Braun—and struggling slugger Rickie Weeks. The insinuation from Weeks' absence: Players would rather face potentially uncomfortable questions about performance enhancing drug use than their struggles behind the plate.The complete list of attendees is below. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and does not require a ticket.