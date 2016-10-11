The SafeHouse Celebrates 50th Anniversary

× Expand Courtesy Flickr user Matte.

Throughout October, espionage-themed restaurant The SafeHouse will be celebrating 50 years in Milwaukee.

Celebrations include a 50th anniversary party on Wednesday, Oct 19, the Stealthy Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct 29, 50% off kid’s meals every Tuesday and a happy hour every Friday from 10 p.m. until midnight.

Since opening in 1966, the restaurant has operated under the spy theme, capitalizing on the popularity of James Bond films and the era’s spy genre.

In 2000 the Newsroom Pub was converted from a hardware store and has become a favorite among the journalism community, hosting the Milwaukee Press Club.

In 2015 The SafeHouse was sold to the Marcus Restaurant Group, which still owns it to this day, and in 2016 it was extensively renovated.