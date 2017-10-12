Salvation Army OTHERS Luncheon to Feature Former Packers Players

The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County will host their inaugural OTHERS Luncheon on Monday, Oct. 23 at The Wisconsin Club (900 W. Wisconsin Ave.). The event will include a panel discussion lead by former Fox 6 sports director Tom Pipines, featuring former Green Bay Packers Gilbert Brown, Leroy Butler and George Koonce.

The discussion will highlight how each athlete had the assistance of other people in their lives that allowed them to become not only professional athletes, but also successful business people and community supporters.

The 2017 special honoree will be Bader Philanthropies, Inc., with the organization to be recognized for the assistance it offers to people and communities in Milwaukee, across Wisconsin, and in places throughout the world. Bader Philanthropies supports projects, facilities, and institutions that represent Helen Bader’s lifelong passion for lifting others up through knowledge, creativity, and compassion.

For more information or to purchase tickets call the Salvation Army at 414-302-4300 x2248 or visit SAmilwaukee.org.