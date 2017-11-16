Salvation Army Red Kettle Spectacular Promises to be a Musically Magical Christmas

On Thursday, Dec. 21 the Salvation Army will host their annual Red Kettle Spectacular at the Wisconsin Club (900 W. Wisconsin Ave.). The evening of entertainment will transport you back to the days of yesteryear with host Deleono Johnson and a cavalcade of star artists.

The variety show includes performances from Robin Pluer, Joe 2.0, Xeno, Tre Principessa, Chris Hanson and nationally renowned magician Tom Burgermeister.

Along with the entertainment, there will be a silent auction and a winter coat drive (with a special gift for the first 100 donors).

Doors open at 6 p.m. for VIPs, 6:30 for the public and the program begins at 7:30. Attire is semi-formal and there will be free valet parking.

You can learn more and purchase tickets here.