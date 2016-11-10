Santa Hustle 5K Comes to Veterans Park

The 6th annual Santa Hustle 5K Milwaukee is coming to Veterans Park on Saturday, December 3, 2016, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Participants will don Santa hats and beards, along with dri-fit half-zips provided with registration. Cookie and candy stations, along with holiday music, will fill the course.

“We're celebrating six successful years hosting this event and we are thrilled to be building on that,” said Aaron Del Mar, ASM founder in a press release. “There’s no better way to ring in the holiday season!”

Proceeds from The Santa Hustle will benefit Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful (KGMB), and Toys for Tots.

Awards and customized Santa Hustle medals will be given to the top three male and female finishers in each age group, along with the overall top three finishers. Each participant who completes the course will receive a finishers medal.

For more information and to register today, visit http://www.santahustle.com/milwaukee/.