Saturdays Are For Health at the East Side Market

Saturday mornings in Milwaukee offer a bounty of options for entertainment and events. This year, you’ll be able to combine your shopping trip, workout and meal with some free music thrown in. The East Town Market in Cathedral Square Park is expanding its offerings to include yoga sessions, cooking demonstrations, live music and more. Taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday, proceeds from the market support other Downtown events such as Jazz in the Park.

Expanding beyond being just a space for local farmers and consumers to meet, the East Town Market is pursuing its goal of promoting a health-conscious lifestyle, and at the same time giving Milwaukeeans a place to meet and socialize. Going to a farmers market is as much about the atmosphere as it is the produce on display, and the East Town Market has focused on and enhanced that facet of the event. Spending a beautiful morning downtown browsing through stalls is a worthy experience in itself, even if your favorite food is out of season.

The yoga sessions will be taught by instructors from the Wisconsin Athletic Club and will be held from 9-10 a.m. on the stage. Bhangra dance sessions by Danceworks take place from 10-11 a.m. The fourth Saturday of each month will also feature a cooking and produce-gathering demonstration by Chef Michael Feker of Il Mito.