Save Up To 75% on Brewers Merchandise at Miller Park's Annual Clubhouse Sale

If you're still a Ryan Braun true believer but can't bring yourself to pay full price for his merchandise, you're in luck. There's a good chance the rules-skirting slugger's merchandise will be heavily discounted when the Milwaukee Brewers will host the 33rd Annual Clubhouse Sale on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Miller Park. The sale, which takes place every year in the visiting clubhouse, will feature up to 75% off apparel, souvenirs and game-used jerseys and bats. Every customer who makes a purchase will also receive a free Brewers bobblehead bundle, while supplies last.

Bargain hunters can access the sale by entering Miller Park's Hot Corner entrance near the Brewers Team Store and following directions to the clubhouse. Admission and parking is free.

In addition, the Brewers Team Store will also offer eight prize drawings both days, with prizes including $250 shopping sprees and special Authentic Collection packages, as well as photo ops for children. Kids can have their photo taken for free with the Klement’s Famous Racing Sausages on Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. – noon and with Santa on Dec. 7 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Fans should bring their own cameras.