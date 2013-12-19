The Save Our Bucks Campaign Gets a Racy Billboard

An update from the true believers at the Save Our Bucks campaign, which is encouraging the beleaguered Milwaukee basketball team to call the season for what it is in hopes of securing a choice draft pick. The group's billboard went up on I-43 today near McKinley, complete with a head-turning double entendre.

The group will celebrate the billboard with a party on Monday, Dec. 23 at the Loaded Slate at 1137 N. Old World 3rd St. starting at 7 p.m., which will feature celebrity supporter Austin Aries, a TNA "Impact" wrestler, Milwaukee native and longtime Bucks fan. There's a $5 cover, all of which goes to the MACC fund.