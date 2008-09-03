Saved this in drafts and don't even remember where it came from.

The Brewers popped to 24 games over .500 for the first time since 10/2/92 and have not been over 25 games since the '82 season, which was also their last trip to the postseason. Mike Cameron (.390, nine home runs, 22 RBIs, eight stolen bases) earned the Brewers Player of the Month plaudit for August. CC Sabathia (5-0, 1.12 ERA) was the easy choice for Pitcher of the Month. ... The Brewers went 20-7 in August, the best record in the National League. It was the seventh time in franchise history that the team had 20 wins or more in a month, but the first time since going 20-7 in September of 2002. ... Sabathia is only the second pitcher in 90 seasons to win his first nine decisions after a mid-season team change. Doyle Alexander went 9-0 after joining the Tigers from the Braves in 1987.