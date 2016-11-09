Saz’s Introduces A New Spin on the Mozzarella Stick

Saz’s is introducing two new, spicier takes on the classic mozzarella stick, Jalapeño Mozzarella Sticks and Leinenkugel’s Kettle Brau Beer-Battered Pepper Jack Sticks, to its product line currently available in over 250 Wisconsin stores.

A unique take on the classic Mozzarella Stick, the new Jalapeño Mozzarella Sticks feature a jalapeño Monterey jack and Mozzarella blend hand-rolled in a wonton wrap.

The Pepper Jack Sticks are also hand-rolled in a wonton wrap, with Wisconsin Pepper Jack cheese on the inside and a Leinenkugel’s Kettle Brau Beer Batter on the outside.

“We’re focused on providing high-quality, premium products to consumers that differentiate Saz’s from other brands with new signature items that are unique to the category,” states Jeff Gudex, Sales & Marketing Director for Saz’s BBQ Products in a press release.

For more information visit www.sazs.com.