Scooter Gennett Receiving a Bobblehead Tells You Everything You Need to Know About the 2014 Brewers

In a move that either attests to the Milwaukee Brewers' faith in young second baseman Scooter Gennett or, more realistically, speaks volumes about the the dearth of star players on this team right now, the Brewers have announced they will honor Gennett with a bobblehead on June 29. The team's original plans for a Norichika Aoki bobblehead giveaway that day were upended by Aoki's trade to the Royals.

The 23-year-old Gennett was impressive in his debut MLB season, hitting an impressive .324. But the sample size is mighty small: He appeared in just 69 games. How green is Gennett? For some context, he hit his first major-league home run on June 14, less than seven months ago.

Given Gennett's diminutive frame, though, this could be the closest the Brewers have ever come to creating a life-size bobblehead.

There is still no word on when the Brewers will honor Sean Halton with his own bobblehead.