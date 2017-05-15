Sculptures and Locations Announced for Sculpture Milwaukee

The sculptures and locations have been announced for Sculpture Milwaukee, an outdoor urban sculpture experience going on Downtown June 1â€“Oct. 22 along Wisconsin Avenue from 6th Street to O’Donnell Park.

The installation will include internationally renowned artists such as Santiago Calatrava, Tony Cragg, Alison Saar, Joel Shapiro and Jessica Stockholder, as well as three Milwaukee-based artists â€“ Michelle Grabner, Paul Druecke and Jason S. Yi.

See full list of artists and corresponding locations below:

O’Donnell Park

Paul Druecke (American, born 1964) Shoreline Repast , 2017

875 E. Wisconsin Avenue

Manolo ValdeÌs (Spanish, born 1942) Reina Mariana , 2005

875 E. Wisconsin Avenue (just west of building)

Tom Otterness (American, born 1952) Immigrant Family , 2007

Planter at 777 E. Wisconsin Avenue

Jim Dine (American, born 1935) The Heart Called After the Flood , 2011

777 E. Wisconsin Avenue (west side of plaza deck)

Will Ryman (American, born 1969) Rose #2 (Icon Red) , 2011

517 E. Wisconsin Avenue

Tony Cragg (British, born 1949, lives in Germany) Mixed Feelings , 2010

500 E. Wisconsin Avenue

Deborah Butterfield (American, born 1949) Big Piney , 2016

312 E. Wisconsin Avenue

Lynda Benglis (American, born 1941) Pink Lady (for Asha) , 2013

411 E. Wisconsin Avenue

Tony Tasset (American, born 1960) Mood Sculpture , 2017

333 E. Wisconsin Avenue

Chakaia Booker (American, born 1953) Holla , 2008

301 E. Wisconsin Avenue (planter at Wisconsin Avenue & Broadway)

Michelle Grabner (American, born 1962) Untitled , 2017

111 E. Wisconsin Avenue (east side of building)

Santiago Calatrava (Spanish, born 1951) S2 , 2015

111 E. Wisconsin Avenue (west side of building)

Joel Shapiro (American, born 1941) Untitled , 1985-86

RiverWalk Plaza of 648 N. Plankinton Avenue

Dennis Oppenheim (American, 1938-2011) Safety Cones , 2017

Planter at 116 W. Wisconsin Avenue

Donald Baechler (American, born 1956) Plant , 2003

176 W. Wisconsin Avenue

Tony Tasset (American, born 1960) Arrow Sculpture , 2016

310 W. Wisconsin Avenue

Sol LeWitt (American, 1928-2007) Tower (Gubbio) , 1996

4th Street & Wisconsin Avenue (southwest corner)

Jessica Stockholder (American, born 1959) Angled Tangle , 2014

4th Street & Wisconsin Avenue â€“ Wisconsin Center (northwest corner)

Saint Clair Cemin (Brazilian, born 1951) Vortex , 2008

400 W. Wisconsin Avenue

Alison Saar (American, born 1956) Summer , 2011

5th Street & Wisconsin Avenue (southeast corner)

John Henry (American, born 1943) Zach’s Tower , 2007

580 W. Wisconsin Avenue

Jason S. Yi (American, born South Korea, 1963) Legend of the White Snake , 2010