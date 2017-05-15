Sculptures and Locations Announced for Sculpture Milwaukee

facebook.com/milwaukeedowntown
The sculptures and locations have been announced for Sculpture Milwaukee, an outdoor urban sculpture experience going on Downtown June 1â€“Oct. 22 along Wisconsin Avenue from 6th Street to O’Donnell Park.
The installation will include internationally renowned artists such as Santiago Calatrava, Tony Cragg, Alison Saar, Joel Shapiro and Jessica Stockholder, as well as three Milwaukee-based artists â€“ Michelle Grabner, Paul Druecke and Jason S. Yi.
See full list of artists and corresponding locations below:
O’Donnell Park
Paul Druecke (American, born 1964) Shoreline Repast , 2017
875 E. Wisconsin Avenue
Manolo ValdeÌs (Spanish, born 1942) Reina Mariana , 2005
875 E. Wisconsin Avenue (just west of building)
Tom Otterness (American, born 1952) Immigrant Family , 2007
Planter at 777 E. Wisconsin Avenue
Jim Dine (American, born 1935) The Heart Called After the Flood , 2011
777 E. Wisconsin Avenue (west side of plaza deck)
Will Ryman (American, born 1969) Rose #2 (Icon Red) , 2011
517 E. Wisconsin Avenue
Tony Cragg (British, born 1949, lives in Germany) Mixed Feelings , 2010
500 E. Wisconsin Avenue
Deborah Butterfield (American, born 1949) Big Piney , 2016
312 E. Wisconsin Avenue
Lynda Benglis (American, born 1941) Pink Lady (for Asha) , 2013
411 E. Wisconsin Avenue
Tony Tasset (American, born 1960) Mood Sculpture , 2017
333 E. Wisconsin Avenue
Chakaia Booker (American, born 1953) Holla , 2008
301 E. Wisconsin Avenue (planter at Wisconsin Avenue & Broadway)
Michelle Grabner (American, born 1962) Untitled , 2017
111 E. Wisconsin Avenue (east side of building)
Santiago Calatrava (Spanish, born 1951) S2 , 2015
111 E. Wisconsin Avenue (west side of building)
Joel Shapiro (American, born 1941) Untitled , 1985-86
RiverWalk Plaza of 648 N. Plankinton Avenue
Dennis Oppenheim (American, 1938-2011) Safety Cones , 2017
Planter at 116 W. Wisconsin Avenue
Donald Baechler (American, born 1956) Plant , 2003
176 W. Wisconsin Avenue
Tony Tasset (American, born 1960) Arrow Sculpture , 2016
310 W. Wisconsin Avenue
Sol LeWitt (American, 1928-2007) Tower (Gubbio) , 1996
4th Street & Wisconsin Avenue (southwest corner)
Jessica Stockholder (American, born 1959) Angled Tangle , 2014
4th Street & Wisconsin Avenue â€“ Wisconsin Center (northwest corner)
Saint Clair Cemin (Brazilian, born 1951) Vortex , 2008
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue
Alison Saar (American, born 1956) Summer , 2011
5th Street & Wisconsin Avenue (southeast corner)
John Henry (American, born 1943) Zach’s Tower , 2007
580 W. Wisconsin Avenue
Jason S. Yi (American, born South Korea, 1963) Legend of the White Snake , 2010