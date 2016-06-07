Second Annual LGBT Progress Awards Ceremony at The Wherehouse

The second annual Shepherd Express LGBT Progress Awards, co-presented by Cream City Foundation, will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, at The Wherehouse, 818 S. Water St. The ceremony will feature a cocktail and networking hour with a cash bar followed by a sit-down dinner and presenting the seven LGBT Progress Awards. This year’s keynote speaker is Peter Holbrook, president and CEO of Cream City Foundation, which focuses on the advancement of the quality, dignity and health of LGBT people in Southeastern Wisconsin and will receive a portion of the event proceeds.

“Overall we’re really excited to be working with Cream City Foundation to host the awards to recognize individuals who have made a huge impact and initiated progress in the LGBT community,” says the Shepherd Express ’ event coordinator, Heather Pechacek. “We look forward to continuing to support the LGBT community on all its future issues and the strides that it’s making.”

Tickets are available online at shepherdtickets.com, with limited seating available. For more information, visit shepherdexpress.com/lgbtprogress or call 414-276-2222.