The Second Annual ‘Shepherd Express’ LGBT Progress Awards

Progress is the first word that comes to mind when thinking about LGBT issues. For the second year, the Shepherd Express honors community leaders who have made a difference in the lives of the city’s gay, lesbian and trans residents with the LGBT Progress Awards.

Milwaukee’s LGBT community has made amazing progress since the founding of the Shepherd Express in 1982. During those years we have always stood with the community and fought for their right to live and express themselves without harassment or prejudice. With the LGBT Progress Awards, the Shepherd celebrates a diverse group of individuals who have worked in the public spotlight on behalf of their community. Some of the winners did important work in HIV treatment; some stood up and came out at a time when doing so posed great risks; others have provided meeting places for the community or served as friendly ambassadors of LGBT culture.

There are many more heroes both unknown and unsung who will be recognized for their contributions in the coming years. Meanwhile, join us for the LGBT Progress Awards Ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Hot Water & Wherehouse, 818 S. Water St.

Louis G. Fortis

Publisher