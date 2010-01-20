Seen in Milwaukee

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS SWEEPSTAKES. THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS OPEN ONLY TO THOSE LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER AS OF DATE OF ENTRY AND WHO MEET THE ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS DETAILED BELOW.

The term "Contest Entity", as used in these rules, is defined as any employee or group of employees of expressmilwaukee.com or the Shepherd Express, and any agents, contractors, or affiliates of either or both organizations. The term is also meant to include any third-parties that are part of a contest, including but not limited to vendors and venues.

To Enter: Visit http://www.expressmilwaukee.com, click on the photo contest link, and follow the specific instructions thereafter. Only one entry per person or household per day will be accepted during this promotion.

The Submission Period will be active from 2/4/10 at 12 p.m. CT to 2/18/10 at 12 p.m. CT. The Voting Period will take place from 2/22/10 at 12 p.m. CT to 3/18/10 at 12 p.m.

The Contest Entity is not responsible for: any incorrect or inaccurate entry information; human error; technical malfunctions; failures, omission, interruption, deletion, or defect of any telephone network, computer online systems, computer equipment, servers, providers, or software, including any injury or damage to participant's or any other person's computer relating to or resulting from participation in this contest; theft, tampering, destruction, or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries; data processing that is processed late or incorrectly or is incomplete or lost due to telephone, computer or electronic malfunction or traffic congestion on telephone lines or the Internet or any web site; printing or other errors; or any combination thereof. Proof of completing online entry is not considered proof of delivery or receipt. Illegible, incomplete and duplicate entries will be disqualified. All entries become the property of the Contest Entity and will not be returned. False and/or deceptive entries or acts shall render entrants ineligible. By registering to enter the contest, entrant affirms that they have read and accepted these Official Contest Rules.

Winners will be selected from among all eligible entries by readers of the Shepherd Express and expressmilwaukee.com. The Contest Entity has the final decision in all matters relating to this contest. All prizes are subject to change. Winners will be notified by e-mail within 10 days of closing of voting period. Winners will be required to respond to the notification e-mail within 2 days or the prize may be awarded to an alternate. Prize winners may be required to execute and return a completed and notarized Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and (except where prohibited) Publicity Release and a completed IRS W-9 form within 14 days of issuance or winner may be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected. If any prize notification or a prize is returned to Sponsor or their fulfillment companies as undeliverable for any reason, it will be awarded to an alternate in a subsequent random drawing from among eligible entries. No substitution by a winner for a prize will be permitted. If necessary due to unavailability, a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded at the sole discretion of the Contest Entity. Prizes are not transferable, assignable, or redeemable for cash.

All Federal, state and local tax liabilities, if any, are the responsibility of the winners. Acceptance of a prize constitutes permission to use the winner's name, likeness and statements for publicity purposes without additional compensation or limitation, except where prohibited.

Odds of winning a prize are determined by the total number of eligible entries received for the contest.

Eligibility: This contest is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years of age or older as of date of submission. Employees and their immediate families of the contest Entities, their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, parent and related companies and agencies are not eligible. All Federal, state and local rules and regulations apply. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

General: Entrants release and waive any claim they may have against the Contest Entities and their respective employees, officers, directors, shareholders, affiliates, subsidiaries, parent and related companies and agencies for injuries, claims, damages or losses, costs or expenses of any kind resulting from acceptance of, use or misuse of a Prize or parts thereof, or from participation in this contest.

The Contest Entity reserves the right to terminate online entry if technical difficulties compromise the integrity or ability to continue on-line entry. Any attempt by an entrant or any other individual to deliberately damage any web property or undermine the legitimate operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, the Contest Entities reserve the right to seek damages and other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. All correctly completed entries received on-line as of termination date will be included in the random drawing. Where a dispute arises about who submitted an online entry, the entry will be deemed submitted by the holder of the e-mail account entered.

All photos are subject to review by the Contest Entity regarding what constitutes inappropriate content for a general audience.

Photographer/Copyright: Entries must be submitted by the original photographer. Do not submit a photo taken by someone other than yourself. You must be the sole owner of the copyright of any image submitted. Your submission of the photo and entry form is your guarantee that you are the author and copyright holder of the photo.

For an Official Winners List or a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to The Shepherd Express, 207 East Buffalo St., Milwaukee, WI, 53202.

SPONSOR: The Shepherd Express, 207 East Buffalo St., Milwaukee, WI, 53202.