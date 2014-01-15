Set Your Alarms: TMJ4's "Live at Daybreak" Will Now Begin at 4:30 a.m.

Now there's a whole new reason to wake up at 4:30 every morning: TMJ4 announced today that it is expanding its weekday morning newscast by a half hour. Beginning Monday, Jan. 20, the station's "Live at Daybreak" will run from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. The expansion mirrors a move made by Fox 6, which has started its "WakeUp" newscast at 4:30 a.m. since 2010.

“People’s morning routines are changing," TMJ4 general manager Steve Wexler said in a press release. "As more of our viewers are getting up earlier, we want to be right there with them.” So there you have it: Consider the expanded broadcast something of a support group for people who have to wake up obscenely early in the morning.