Add Some Bling to Your Thing: How to Use an Erection Ring

This week, as I sat surrounded by more than a dozendifferent types of leather bands (with Velcro, studs, snaps, multiple rings,figure-8s, and more), it occurred to me that this would be a good time to writea column about a frequently misunderstood topic: how to use an erection ring(also known as a penis ring, cock ring, or c-ring, for short). Most people haveheard of c-rings, and understand that they're supposed to enhance erection, butmany are confused by the many different varieties of rings that are availableand don't know how to use them to best effect.

C-rings are essentially bands that are designed to fitaround the base of the penis and prevent blood from flowing out of the penisonce it's erect. Although many people place them just around the shaft of thepenis, they are most effective when wrapped behind both the penis and thetesticles, so that your entire unit is in front of the ring. This is thebiggest misunderstanding I find when talking to customers; many people pick upsome of our larger rings, which are 2" in diameter, with expressions ontheir faces that clearly show them to be thinking, "Whose monster shaftdoes this thing fit around???" In actuality, these larger rings are recommendedfor beginning users, not porn stars; it's easier to get a larger ring on, andsince larger rings don't constrict as much as smaller ones, it's best to startlarge and gradually increase compression as you get used to the effects of thering.





Rings come in two basic styles: solid rings and ones withclosures. Solid rings can be made of silicone, rubber, nitrile, neoprene, ormetal, and come in different diameters, most often 1.5", 1.75" and2". These rings should be placed on a semi-erect penis by dropping thetesticles through the ring -- first one, then the other -- and then pulling thering up and over the top of the shaft. As the penis continues to become erectand grows in girth, the ring tightens and constricts blood vessels in thepenis, which prevents some blood from flowing back out of the penis once it'sfully erect. For new users, as mentioned above, it's best to start with alarger size ring in a stretchy but body-safe material, such as silicone orrubber, and work downward to smaller sizes if more compression is desired.Solid metal rings are for experienced users only, since all other materials canbe cut off with a scissors if the ring becomes too tight or can't be removed,whereas metal rings might mean an uncomfortable visit to an emergency room.





Rings with closures function basically the same way, exceptthat they are easier to get on and off than solid rings. Rings with closuresare most often made of leather, rubber, nylon rope or tape, or neoprene,although we recently acquired some hinged metal rings that close with an Allenwrench, which have been quite popular. These rings often have multiple snapsalong their length that can be used to adjust their size; some also havesliding buckles or rings. This means that one ring can be adjusted to multiplediameters, and instead of having to squeeze the testicles and shaft through thering, they can simply be snapped or buckled into place.





So, what effect does wearing a c-ring have? This will varyfor each person, but many people find that c-rings increase sensitivity in thepenis, help maintain erections for longer periods of time, and delayejaculation. In fact, some might find that they are unable to ejaculate untilthe ring is removed. Men who want to enhance sensation during sex, who havemild difficulty maintaining erections, or who ejaculate more quickly thanthey'd like to might want to try a c-ring to see what its effects are. Plus,they can look damn sexy. I recommend wearing rings for short periods of time,no longer than 30 minutes, and to avoid them if you have any type ofcirculatory problem. If a ring is too tight, there's a chance that it couldpinch a blood vessel or nerve, so start large and/or with a ring that is easyto take off or cut off if it starts to become uncomfortable.





In addition to the rings described above, there are allkinds of permutations. Some come with ball stretchers or dividers, some withmultiple rings to go around the shaft of the penis as well as the base, andsome with vibrators attached that can stimulate either the wearer or a sexualpartner. (Rings with vibrators are often, although not always, designed to fitaround just the shaft of the penis.) There are also body harnesses with c-ringsattached that can be used to hold in an anal plug, attach a dildo so that apartner can experience double penetration, or link to pair of nipple clamps. Itall starts with a simple band, so experiment safely and you'll have a wholevariety of new toys to try.