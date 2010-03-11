Am I Having an Affair With a Sex Worker?

×

Should I continue to enjoy her company beyondour usual business arrangement? She is always talking about how she would liketo get out of the business, but the best job prospect for her is housekeepingor restaurant work. Despite her active work, I know she is lonely and has fewfriends. If she wasn't my prostitute, I would otherwise think she would make afine girlfriend. But I'm not going to fall for her knowing what I know abouther. Do I risk trouble if I am friends with her outside our businessrelationship? I should note that after I take her on a normal date, she givesme a freebie.

To get some perspectiveon this question, I talked to members of the SexWorkers Outreach Project, a national advocacyorganization with a chapter in Chicago and thebeginnings of one in Milwaukee.SWOP is run by current and former sex workers and/or people who work closelywith them.

Two members of the Chicago chapter and one Milwaukee affiliate gave me feedback on yoursituation. All three of them emphasized the same key points. First, many sexworkers will spend time with good clients outside of regular appointments tohelp cultivate the business relationship, so that alone does not mean that shenecessarily has romantic feelings for you. Second, as with any relationship(business or otherwise), communication is important to make sure that everyoneinvolved understands the terms of the relationship. In short, you won't knowthe answer to your question without bringing it up with this woman directly.

Serpent from Chicago says, "Itseems that the woman you are seeing may like you 'as a friend' and just enjoysyour company. There's no harm here, but I think the circumstances under whichyou met may be a little confusing for you, so I can understand your concern.Since you still have a business relationship going, there is always thepossibility that she is treating you to the 'freebies' in hopes to keep you asa regular client. Just like any business owner would, special treatment forgood customers is key to keeping them coming back. If you're questioning wherethe relationship is going, the best thing for you to do is talk to her aboutit."

Sinthia, also fromChicago, adds, "If this lady has confessed to having some feelings for youthat fall outside the realm of a client relationship, then it would be best tohave an honest conversation with her and make sure she understands that, whileyou enjoy your time with her, you are not interested in taking things to thenext level. The possibility exists that she is hoping to leave the business andconsiders you a likely candidate for a more permanent relationship. Everyonehas seen Pretty Woman.

"If you are just agood and fun client, her decision to spend time off the clock with you may be apurely selfish one,” Sinthia continues. “She may enjoy your companionship andhas come to rely on your weekly donation. As such, by seeing you off the clockand giving you extra time, she is giving you extra attention so that yourealize she values your business and she hopes you will want to continue seeingher. Many escorts see special clients off the clock for this reason. In anyevent, as with any relationship, communication is the key."

And finally, my contactin Milwaukeestates, "I think about this from two ways. I've talked with many sexworkers who enjoy spending time with clients outside of specific appointments;sometimes it's out of interest in that person, sometimes out of providing agood experience that keeps a client coming back, and sometimes from poorboundaries between work and life that can come from being lonely. It's unclearto me if, in fact, she's expressing real interest in a relationship that wouldmean consistently free sex.

"He asks if herisks trouble being friends with her outside the business relationship. I'd sayat least one of the risks is that she may already or start to have feelings forhim and believe his willingness to spend extra time with her is evidence of hisinterest in a nonbusiness relationship. So she could be very hurt when itbecomes more obvious he's not willing because of what he 'know(s) about her.'Or maybe she'll laugh and wonder why he thought it would turn into anythingentirely noncommercial. Sounds like time for a serious conversation."

So, there you have it.I'll add a final thought about why it is that you categorically dismiss havinga relationship with your sex worker solely because of her line of work. If youthink she would make a fine girlfriend otherwise, are you letting stereotypesand assumptions about sex workers get in the way of a mutual attraction? Manypeople view sex workers as "damaged goods" or unstable people who arenot capable of sustaining strong romantic and family relationships, but this isnot the case for the vast majority of people involved in the sex industrytheylive and love like anyone else. There's a new book on this topic, Off the Set: Porn Stars and Their Partners,that will be released in early April.

