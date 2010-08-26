Do Age Differences Matter When Meeting New Partners?

×

I have recently startedlooking around again after being asexual for a significant time. I am 30, buthave never been credited for being older than 25 when someone guesses, so Ivery frequently find that I have a woman seven to 10 years my junior interestedright up until I tell her how old I actually am. If she was interested when shethought I was 24, why is she not interested when she finds I am 30? I haveheard that an acceptable age range is "half your age plus seven." Howaccurate is this? Is this applicable to both serious dating and casual sex?Serious dating I can see, since life experience is a huge part ofrelationships, but I do not see why it would be such an issue for casual sex.

Age can be a trickything when it comes to sex and dating. Culturally, we tend to pay closeattention to sexual situations in which there is a large age difference betweenpartners; witness the recent fascination with “cougars” (older women who arelooking for younger male partners) and media coverage of celebrity couples withage disparities, such as Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart or Demi Moore andAshton Kutcher. One might argue that dating outside of your age peer group isbecoming more common and more acceptable, but it’s still something that’snoticed and commented upon.





Traditionally, older menhave been seen in a mostly favorable light in the dating game. Older men aretypically thought to be more mature and better providers of financial andemotional stability than younger men, and thus might be seen as a “good catch”for a younger woman. However, times they are a-changing, and the stereotype ofolder man as provider might have less and less relevance to women today, as theeconomic and social playing fields continue to be leveled. This stereotype isalso specifically linked to long-term relationships rather than to casual sex.





There is a negative flipside to the “older man” meme. Older men who hang around venues that tend todraw a significantly younger crowd can be viewed as somewhat creepy, especiallyif these men are looking for casual sex. The assumption at work here may bethat there’s something “wrong” with an older man who is not in a stablerelationship already, or that the man is seeking out younger, less experiencedwomen in order to con them in some way.





I don’t think thateither the older-man-as-provider or older-man-as-creep stereotypes hold a lotof water when it comes to individual men, but those cultural assumptions areout there, and they do affect how we view individuals in a particularsituation.





In your case, since youlook significantly younger than you are, there may be some feeling among thewomen that you approach or who approach you that they have been deceived,whether intentionally or not. It’s great that you’re honest about your age, andI definitely think you should continue to tell the truth about it. However,most women are operating under the assumption that you are younger, and areentering into a conversation with you based on this premise. I’m sure there aremany younger women who would be interested in a 30-year-old man, and many womenyour age and older who would be too, but you’re not attracting these womenbased on your appearanceyou’re attracting the ones who are interested in a25-year-old. Thus, when they find out that you’re older, they are no longerinterested. The “older-man-as-creep” meme just adds another negative layer tothis situation, regardless of whether or not that stereotype fits you.





I don’t feel thatformulas like the one you mention for an “acceptable” dating age range areparticularly useful in these situations, as you have discovered. Your formulaputs your lower dating/sex age range at 22, but for every 22-year-old woman whowould be happy dating a 30-year-old man, there’s another who would find thattotally unappealing.





The key is for you tofind partners for dating, relationships or sex who are interested in a man yourage, regardless of their own. To do this, you’ll have to seek out situationswhere appearances are not the first thing used to judge someone’s age, orvenues where the average age tends to skew a little older, so that everyonethere doesn’t automatically assume that the entire crowd is in their 20s.Meeting potential partners through mutual friends, online or in differentplaces than the ones you currently frequent might help.





LauraAnne Stuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as asexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’sEast Side.